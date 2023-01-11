ADVERTISEMENT

ACB to move Delhi HC against Speaker’s refusal to allow prosecution of AAP MLA

January 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will approach the High Court against an order of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel refusing prosecution sanction against AAP MLA S.K. Bagga in a corruption case, sources said on Tuesday. Mr. Bagga, an MLA from Krishna Nagar, is accused of seeking bribes on multiple occasions from a party worker Raju Sachdeva, including one where he promised the latter an AAP ticket for the 2017 civic body polls. Mr. Sachdeva had filed a complaint against the MLA in November 2015.

