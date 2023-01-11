HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACB to move Delhi HC against Speaker’s refusal to allow prosecution of AAP MLA

January 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will approach the High Court against an order of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel refusing prosecution sanction against AAP MLA S.K. Bagga in a corruption case, sources said on Tuesday. Mr. Bagga, an MLA from Krishna Nagar, is accused of seeking bribes on multiple occasions from a party worker Raju Sachdeva, including one where he promised the latter an AAP ticket for the 2017 civic body polls. Mr. Sachdeva had filed a complaint against the MLA in November 2015.

Related Topics

Delhi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.