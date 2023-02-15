ADVERTISEMENT

ACB should book Kejriwal: BJP on Jal Board ‘scam’

February 15, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a CAG audit into DJB’s accounts. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A day after the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested three persons charged with duping the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of ₹20 crore, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he was the DJB chairman when the alleged scam took place.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a CAG audit into DJB’s accounts.

DJB vice-chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj refuted the allegations, saying, “There is no scam as is being alleged. In this case, the DJB was cheated; our administration was not at fault.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US