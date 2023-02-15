ACB should book Kejriwal: BJP on Jal Board ‘scam’

February 15, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested three persons charged with duping the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of ₹20 crore, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he was the DJB chairman when the alleged scam took place.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a CAG audit into DJB’s accounts.

DJB vice-chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj refuted the allegations, saying, “There is no scam as is being alleged. In this case, the DJB was cheated; our administration was not at fault.”