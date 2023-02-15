HamberMenu
ACB should book Kejriwal: BJP on Jal Board ‘scam’

February 15, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a CAG audit into DJB’s accounts.

A day after the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested three persons charged with duping the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of ₹20 crore, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he was the DJB chairman when the alleged scam took place.

DJB vice-chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj refuted the allegations, saying, “There is no scam as is being alleged. In this case, the DJB was cheated; our administration was not at fault.”

