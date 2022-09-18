ACB planting fake news against Amanatullah Khan, says AAP

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being taken to court by ACB officers in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) found nothing at its MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house but lies are being spread to malign the party.

It alleged that the arrest of Mr. Khan was part of the “BJP’s conspiracy” to poach AAP legislators and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi under ‘Operation Lotus’.

“First, they arrested [Delhi Health Minister] Satyendar Jain. They are not able to present any evidence despite the court repeatedly asking for it. Then, [Deputy Chief Minister] Manish's [Sisodia] residence was raided, nothing was found there. Now, Amanatullah has been arrested. More MLAs will now be arrested. Looks like they [BJP] are going through a lot of trouble in Gujarat,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the Mr. Khan’s arrest, Mr. Sisodia tweeted that “Operation Lotus is on to break every AAP leader”.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the ACB of planting fake news in the media that its team has found cash and arms at Mr. Khan’s house.

The anti-graft body arrested Mr. Khan, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, on Friday in connection with a complaint alleging illegal appointments and unauthorised renting out of Waqf properties in the city. It got two FIRs registered under Arms Act pertaining to the recovery of illegal weapons during its raids to four premises linked to Mr. Khan. Another FIR was registered against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing the ACB team from discharging its duties.

‘No FIR against Khan’

Mr. Bharadwaj said the FIR under Arms Act was filed against two other persons and not Mr. Khan.

“Is it even possible under the criminal law to associate recovery of arms from a person’s house to another person? If a person is not involved in any business, how can he be a business partner? Amanatullah Khan does not have any businesses and yet the alleged offenders are being labelled as his partners,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He said the ACB team also conducted a raid at Mr. Khan’s residence and planted news through the media that arms were found in possession of “Amanatullah Khan and associates”.

“After two-three days, you will manipulate the news and say that arms were found at Amanatullah Khan’s residence. Investigating agencies are playing on behalf of the BJP. They exist to run BJP’s trolls,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader alleged that the CBI and the Enforcement Diroectorate also do similar work for the BJP. “The CBI and the ED have become so helpless and desperate that they are conducting raids across Delhi,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Bharadwaj’s allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the way the AAP leaders are defending Mr. Khan and the way his family members have acted against the ACB team even after the recovery of lakhs of rupees and illegal weapons from his premises has hurt all standards of political morality.

“It is regrettable that till now AAP spokespersons used to defend their colleagues accused of corruption but today they are defending Amanatullah Khan, who is accused of keeping illegal weapons. The people of Delhi want to know why the MLA had kept illegal weapons," Mr. Khurana said.