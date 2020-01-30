ACB files case against Khan

The Anti-Corruption Branch has filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds and recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board which he heads.

A senior ACB official said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta in mid-2019.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said the official.

In May last year, the BJP lodged a complaint alleging that Delhi Waqf Board funds were being “used for minority appeasement” politics by the AAP government.

The BJP alleged that the Board had passed a resolution when the model of code of conduct was in place during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 authorising withdrawal of money from the bank account of the Board through signatures of any two among: the chairman, a member and chief executive officer (CEO).

The BJP leader said that this resolution was approved by the Delhi Finance Minister even though it allegedly violated a government memorandum dated June 3, 2015, as per which the signature of the board’s CEO was necessary for such withdrawal of money.

Mr. Gupta has claimed that after the resolution’s adoption, the Board issued cheques of increased salaries of Imams and Moazzins of mosques on April 25.

At the core of the BJP’s grouse was also a hike in honorarium to Imams in January 2019, from the existing ₹10,000 to ₹18,000, and that of Moazzins from ₹9,000 to ₹16,000.

When The Hindu reached out for a reaction, Mr. Khan did not offer a comment.