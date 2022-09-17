ACB arrests Amanatullah Khan for ‘illegal’ hirings, renting out Waqf properties

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at ACB office in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday arrested AAP Okhla MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan in connection with a complaint alleging illegal appointments and unauthorised renting out of Waqf properties in the city.

A senior ACB official said Mr. Khan was accused of illegally appointing 32 persons in various capacities and paying their salaries for the last two to three years, leading to an accumulated loss of ₹3 crore to the State exchequer.

“The illegal renting out of Waqf properties is also being investigated in addition to illegal appointments — 22 of which were made from the Okhla area on a single day — on his [Mr. Khan’s] directions,” the official said.

Illegal arms recovered

The ACB said it recovered ₹24 lakh in cash and two illegal weapons from four locations connected to the AAP MLA.

Two FIRs have been registered by the ACB in South East district pertaining to the recovery of illegal weapons. The anti-graft body added that it got another criminal case registered against Mr. Khan after his relatives allegedly attacked its officials during the raids on his premises.

According to a communication released by the ACB, it had summoned Mr. Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. On the ACB summons, Mr. Khan alleged that it had been issued because the Delhi Waqf Board had constructed a new headquarters.

Reacting to the arrest of Mr. Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party said: “AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in a baseless and false case. Nothing incriminating was found from his home or office during the raids. This is a new ploy to incriminate an MLA and defame AAP.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, demanded the dismissal of Mr. Khan as the charges against him ranged from corruption in the purchase of vehicles to renting out Waqf Board properties apart from illegal appointments.