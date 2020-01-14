Academic blocks deserted on first day of winter semester at JNU

The academic blocks at JNU wore a deserted look on Monday, the first day of the winter semester, as students boycotted classes responding to a call given by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA).

The students and teachers have continued their stand that normalcy could be brought back on the campus only if Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar was made to resign or was sacked. They blamed him and his administration for failing to provide security on campus as well as imposing a fee hike and other measures without following due procedure.

JNUTA president D.K. Lobiyal, who led a five-member delegation to meet senior HRD Ministry officials, said: “There can be no security, no normalcy on the campus with the V-C present. If the government wants to restore normalcy, they must remove him.”

He said neither students nor teachers feel safe anymore, and that students who left after the violence are still afraid to return. “We have told the Ministry that this is not the right environment for us to resume academic activities. We stand with the students,” he said.

“Students are living in fear. The person who is partly responsible for the violence still there and not being held accountable,” said Shukla Sawant, a professor at the School of Arts and Aesthetics who was a part of the delegation. She said many professors continued to be in touch with students, especially research scholars, so that their work continues even if classes were not held. “We are continuing to support the academic needs of our students. It is the V-C who has blocked the registration of 300 students. What kind of a signal does that send?” she added.

Earlier in the day, the JNU administration sent an advisory to the teachers, saying if they went ahead with their “non-cooperation”, then it would go against the administration that was making efforts to restore normalcy on the campus.

The administration added that a “non-cooperation” call violated the service contracts of the teachers and all faculty members were advised to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interest of the students.

An appeal by 12 deans and seven chairpersons of special centres stated that with over 5,000 students having registered, it was evident that students wanted to participate in their academic pursuits without delay.

They appealed to students and teachers to refrain from any activity that would hinder the conducive atmosphere in the functioning of the university.