Delhi

ABVP suggests reforms in education to Pm in tackling COVID-19

Students’ group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum of suggestions to the Prime Minister on reforms needed in education in view of the COVID-19 pandemic it said on Tuesday.

Among suggestions made, the group called for the incorporation of a framework to respond to COVID-19-like situations in the National Education policy in the future. It put forth various modes for conducting examinations, formulation of inter-university transfer guidelines during similar pandemics in future, age and attempt-related relaxations for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, insurance policy for students, promoting distance learning, establishing more academic and career-related counselling centres for students and others.

In the immediate future, the group called for universities to release new academic calendars, holding practical examinations only after the theoretical examinations, allowing for online submissions of research and doctoral thesis, foregoing the demand for fees altogether for students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society, giving concessions in respect of hostel and mess fees, periodic sanitisation of hostels, increasing the scholarship and doctoral fellowship amount in the upcoming academic year, among several others.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:58:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/abvp-suggests-reforms-in-education-to-pm-in-tackling-covid-19/article31734600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY