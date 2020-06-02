ABVP suggests reforms in education to Pm in tackling COVID-19

Students’ group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum of suggestions to the Prime Minister on reforms needed in education in view of the COVID-19 pandemic it said on Tuesday.

Among suggestions made, the group called for the incorporation of a framework to respond to COVID-19-like situations in the National Education policy in the future. It put forth various modes for conducting examinations, formulation of inter-university transfer guidelines during similar pandemics in future, age and attempt-related relaxations for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, insurance policy for students, promoting distance learning, establishing more academic and career-related counselling centres for students and others.

In the immediate future, the group called for universities to release new academic calendars, holding practical examinations only after the theoretical examinations, allowing for online submissions of research and doctoral thesis, foregoing the demand for fees altogether for students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society, giving concessions in respect of hostel and mess fees, periodic sanitisation of hostels, increasing the scholarship and doctoral fellowship amount in the upcoming academic year, among several others.