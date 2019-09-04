ABVP sets the stage for DUSU election campaign

Mental and physical training to women, special bus passes, tactile paths for differently abled students, scholarships, a functional library, reading room, rollback of hostel fees, campaigns on menstrual hygiene are among some of the achievements of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students’ wing in the last year, the group said on Tuesday.

The group which has been in power in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in the previous academic year has begun campaigning for the upcoming September 12 elections.

“We have established new milestones in the area of women empowerment,” said ABVP national media convener Monica Chaudhary.

Students’ grievances

“In addition to working tenaciously towards addressing the grievances of students, we will endeavour to bring forth and discuss pressing issues like water conservation and environmental protection,” she said.

Setting the stage for the polls, ABVP state secretary Siddharth Yadav said that the departing DUSU had been accountable, the forthcoming one would be “approachable and student-friendly”.