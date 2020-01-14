ABVP releases eight videos of January 5 campus violence

The ABVP on Monday released eight videos taken on January 5 at JNU’s Periyar Hostel that allegedly show members of Left organisations “carrying sticks and hitting students”. The ABVP said that they had submitted the footage to the police for investigation along with the names of students that they had identified.

The outfit demanded that the police should not only probe the violence on the campus between January 3 and 5 but also all incidents that have taken place since October 28 last year, which was when the agitation against the hostel fee hike had begun.

“The JNU campus was already simmering with tension and acrimony since October 28, 2019, the day the new hostel manual was released. The Left parties abused the sentiments of the students and disrupted all the academic activities in the university. For two-and-a-half months now, classes are not being held and exams are not being allowed to be held by the Left. It is most unfortunate that the students were attacked when they tried to register themselves from the next semester,” the ABVP said.

It added that it had submitted all the raw video evidence to the police and demanded a fair and detailed inquiry. It also alleged that students who wanted to register for the next semester were being targeted by the JNUSU. Nidhi Tripathi, ABVP national general secretary, said: “The members of Left organisations are torturing students and teachers who have wanted to partake in academic activities on JNU campus. They are asking for social boycott through their Kangaroo courts. This clearly shows the ideological untouchability being practised by such organisations.”

The ABVP, however, did not release any video shot on the campus after sundown on January 5, when the JNUTA peace gathering was allegedly attacked by masked miscreants causing severe injuries to students and teachers including, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

The JNUTA and JNUSU has accused the ABVP for the attacking the peace rally and entering hostels to attack students.