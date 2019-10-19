ABVP protest political science admissions

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested for a second day over alleged “favoritism and negligence” in Ph.D and M.Phil admissions in the department of political science on Friday.

State secretary of ABVP Siddharth Yadav claimed that on October 7, a list of selected candidates was published and replaced within two hours, in which the name of a scheduled caste girl student had been removed. The group demanded to know why the name of the girl had been removed.

ABVP also demanded that the process of admission to these programmes be made fair and transparent, centralised and time-bound, conducted in adherence to UGC regulations and DU statue, that all seats offered in the DU prospectus be filled at the earliest by all departments, that the number of seats be increased, that the examination process be made student-friendly and free from “red-tapism”, that the influence of “teacher’s politics” in the admissions process be curtailed, and grievances of students denied admission on “fraudulent grounds” be addressed. “A group of professors, who are ideologically intolerant of liberal ideas, they are denying admission to the meritorious students” the group alleged.

The students group along with the Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) said that it had given the department an “ultimatum” to answer the question by Monday.