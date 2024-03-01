ADVERTISEMENT

ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU

March 01, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - New Delhi

In a video, a man is seen thrashing students with a stick while in another, a person is seen throwing a bicycle on students

PTI

Some students were injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University as a clash broke out between two groups over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages on Thursday night.

An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Other purported videos also showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them.

Students from both the ABVP and Left groups have filed police complaint against each other.

No immediate response was available from the university administration and the number of students injured during the incident could not be confirmed.

