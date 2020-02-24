ABVP holds discussion on issues ‘plaguing’ State

The ABVP at its Delhi State conference on Sunday discussed multiple problems “plaguing” the State that included Delhi Police’s “failure”, drug addiction among the youth, women’s safety, problems associated with internal migration and the sporadic instances of anti-national activities on certain college campuses.

The state of school education in Delhi and the need for special measure to facilitate the education of students from the LGBTQ+ community were also discussed.

Three resolutions

The ABVP also talked about its “three major resolutions” that it would be working towards.

Sidharth Yadav, State Secretary, ABVP, Delhi, said: “In our resolution, we have tried to incorporate every significant issue touching the lives of Delhi’s students’ community.Students represent a massive repository of energy that must be channelised constructively towards national resurgence.We hope to undertake immediate and effective action to fulfil our promises with the aim of building a better Delhi and securing a better future for Delhi’s youth.”

The ABVP said that it would “expose the hollowness” of the Delhi government’s claims on educational reforms and emphasised on the need for more work to be done on the ground. The outfit also discussed how the youth could unite for action against climate change.