ABVP activists march against violence

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) carried out a march against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and in support of the amended Citizenship Act at Delhi University’s North Campus on Saturday.

The protesters were seen arriving in hired private buses outside the Arts Faculty shortly before the march was set to begin. Amid heavy police presence, slogans like “We Support CAA”, “Afzal ke jo yaar hain, desh ke gaddar hain” and “Left Terror, Down Down” were raised.

ABVP joint secretary Anima Sonkar had admitted that two men purportedly seen carrying rods in a video during the attack in JNU last Sunday were associated with the organisation. Talking about her statement and one Akshat Awasthi, who claimed to be a member of ABVP, Delhi University Students’ Union president Akshit Dahiya on Saturday said: “Whatever Anima Sonkar said was irrelevant and if she was involved in any violence then a strict action will be taken against her and as far as Awasthi is concerned, we have clarified that he is not a member of the ABVP.”

Several protesters said that the violence in JNU was “orchestrated by the Left” and an attempt to “malign the image of the ABVP”. Himmanshu Garewal (17), a student of Ramjas College, said: “If anyone from the ABVP is saying that they were involved in JNU violence then that is their personal opinion. The ABVP was not involved. They had nothing to gain from the attack on students of the Left wing.”

Namrata Kumari (20), a student of Satyawati College, said: “The ABVP has nothing to do with JNU violence. I think it was all planned by the JNUSU.”

Many also spoke in support of the CAA. Raj Gupta (19), a student of Ramjas, said: Calling CAA anti-Muslim is wrong because Muslims are not a minority in Islamic nations...”

Abhishek (26), a student of National Law University, Delhi, said: “Ahmadiyya Muslims are an internal part of Islamic countries and even they can live here in refugee camps for 11 years, get neutralised and then apply for citizenship.”