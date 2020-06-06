Delhi

Absconding youth held in 2019 murder case

He had stabbed a man to death and fled

After being on the run for six months, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in Dwarka’s Bindapur, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, who hails from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and had allegedly killed one Salman on December 30 last.

The police said that on the day of the incident, around 7.30 p.m., the victim was stabbed to death in public view in Bindapur. He was rushed to a hospital. He later told the police that two persons had stabbed him. Salman later succumbed to the injuries during treatment, they said.

Mr. Alphonse said that on Thursday, the police were informed that that Ajay, who was involved in the murder, was seen in Matiyala area. A trap was laid near Shanti Garden, Matiyala, and the accused was arrested.

During interrogation, the police said, he revealed that in November 2019, he was lodged in jail for two weeks. “After his release, he hatched a plan and killed Salman along with four accomplices to establish his clout in the area,” the DCP said.

The police said that his accomplices had already been arrested. Ajay had fled to to Madhya Pradesh after the incident. A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were seized from him.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:35:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/absconding-youth-held-in-2019-murder-case/article31762602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY