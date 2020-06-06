Absconding youth held in 2019 murder case

After being on the run for six months, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in Dwarka’s Bindapur, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, who hails from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and had allegedly killed one Salman on December 30 last.

The police said that on the day of the incident, around 7.30 p.m., the victim was stabbed to death in public view in Bindapur. He was rushed to a hospital. He later told the police that two persons had stabbed him. Salman later succumbed to the injuries during treatment, they said.

Mr. Alphonse said that on Thursday, the police were informed that that Ajay, who was involved in the murder, was seen in Matiyala area. A trap was laid near Shanti Garden, Matiyala, and the accused was arrested.

During interrogation, the police said, he revealed that in November 2019, he was lodged in jail for two weeks. “After his release, he hatched a plan and killed Salman along with four accomplices to establish his clout in the area,” the DCP said.

The police said that his accomplices had already been arrested. Ajay had fled to to Madhya Pradesh after the incident. A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were seized from him.