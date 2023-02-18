ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding nurse held in Haridwar for torturing girl

February 18, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The accused, Reena Kumari, allegedly beat the seven-year-old victim with tongs and cell phone charger wires

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old nurse has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and torturing her seven-year-old stepdaughter in south-west Delhi’s R.K. Puram, the police said on Friday.

A senior officer said that on February 9, a social worker had filed a complaint and a child welfare committee report alleging that a girl was being physically abused by her stepmother Reena Kumari, a nurse at Safdarjung Hospital.

A police team reached Reena’s home the same day, where her biological son Joney Patel was apprehended, but Reena was missing. After the girl was rescued and medically examined, doctors said she had “many burn scars on her privates and her back, and injuries on her lips, neck, palms and legs,” the officer said.

In her statement, the minor alleged that her stepmother would beat her with objects such as tongs and cell phone charger wires, the officer added.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, the police said.

Reena was soon found in Haridwar, from where she was arrested on Thursday, they added.

