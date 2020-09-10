Absconding man held for sale and encroachment of government land

New Delhi

10 September 2020 23:57 IST

Accused has been produced before court, say police

A 56-year-old man, who had been absconding since 2011, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy of facilitating the sale and encroachment of government land on which 38 flats were constructed, the police said on Thursday.

They said accused Diler Singh, a resident of Chhatarpur village, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. He wasproduced before the court, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

A case was registered on a complaint of the then Principal Secretary-cum-Divisional Commissioner, GNCT, New Delhi, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the complainant reported that an unauthorised apartment block in the name of ‘Neelakanth Apartment’ came up on the evacuee property bearing number 152 to 154 in Chhatarpur village, and flats have been sold to general public.

The apartment has been built on Government Land (Compensation Pool Property) bearing plot number 152 to 154, and private land bearing plot number 151 and 108 in Chhatarpur village.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P Mishra said that during investigation, it emerged that the accused person got executed the sale documents of two plots – number 151 and 108 in Chhatarpur village – using forced documents. Plot no. 151 was owned by his aunt Pritam Kaur and plot no. 108 was owned by Bola Singh, the father of Diler Singh and Kulwant Singh.

Mr. Diler is the nephew of Ms. Pritam and the real brother of Mr. Kulwant residing at plot no.150, he said.

Builder occupied plots

Mr. Diler on the strength of forged GPA purportedly executed by Ms. Pritam sold plot no. 151 to Rajesh Dhir and further transferred to builders without any demarcation of the properties. Taking benefit of non-demarcation, the alleged builders occupied the adjacent plots – no. 152-154 – illegally and constructed apartments and sold to the general public, the officer said.

Two other accused persons, namely Jagbir Singh and Ganesh Kumar, who sold the flats and executed sale documents in favour of buyers have already been arrested in the cas