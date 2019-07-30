About 50 health facilities get closure notice

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued closure directions to at least 50 healthcare facilities in the city for failing to register with them under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Power supply

The establishments which include, nursing homes, dental clinics, and blood collection centres, have also been imposed fines ranging from ₹2-₹14 lakh each and orders have been issued to cut their power supply.

In the first week of June, the DPCC had asked all such facilities to register with them by June 15 and subsequently carried out inspections.

“During inspections, we issued closure directions to the establishments which had not even applied to register with us,” a DPCC officer told The Hindu.

The official said that the action was following National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders to regulate such facilities. Earlier this month, the NGT had directed all States to furnish a report on the generation of biomedical waste within two months. The NGT had also said that in case of non-compliance, a cost of ₹1 crore per month will be imposed on each State.

The officer said that about 3,700 applications have been received from such facilities and they are being processed. It also added that about 4,000 were earlier registered. These units will now be inspected by the DPCC before registering them.

The fine has been imposed based on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines depending on the nature of the establishment and the period for which it has been operating, among others factors.

The facilities which have been issued closure notices will have to pay the fine and then apply for registration and complete the procedure to start functioning again.