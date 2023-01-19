ADVERTISEMENT

‘Abject chaos at Delhi government hospitals, poor unable to get proper care’

January 19, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Committee on Petitions of the Delhi Assembly said there were manufactured bureaucratic hurdles, directly impacting the marginalised citizens in need of medical services

The Hindu Bureau

LNJP Hospital in Delhi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Committee on Petitions of the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday presented a report before the house, which took aim at the L-G for directly impacting the marginalised citizens in need of medical services.

“The delay caused by the Finance Department in the invitation of tender had resulted in abject chaos at hospitals, leading to lacs of poor patients not being able to receive proper medical care and treatment,” stated the report titled ‘Sabotaging The Functioning Of OPD Counters In Delhi Government Hospitals At The Behest Of The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Of Delhi’. The committee prepared it based on responses filed by government departments and depositions of officers, government records, and the deliberations of the committee meetings.

It also found that that there were manufactured bureaucratic hurdles, which led to inordinate delay in the grant of approvals for invitation of tenders for data entry operators in OPD counters at Delhi government hospitals.

Giving details about the report, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “OPD counters play a vital role in managing patients; the system was deliberately tampered with before MCD elections resulting in chaotic conditions at the hospitals.”

After the report was presented, AAP MLAs demanded the suspension of the Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Health Secretary and entered the well of the house, following which the proceedings were adjourned.

