Abduction bid goes wrong after car breaks down

An abduction bid of a 30-year-old man went wrong as the assailants, while fleeing in a car, were first caught in heavy traffic on the Noida-Delhi road and then their vehicle broke down, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim escaped from the clutches of the assailants when they got down from their car to stop another vehicle to flee the spot, officials said.

Charges on accused

Six persons, including the four who were in the car, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, among others, a police officer said.

“On Monday, Sachin Pathak alias Chini was abducted from Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station. The assailants sped towards Kalindikunj in Delhi but got stuck in traffic on their way. The assailants then decided to take a U-turn and drove in the wrong lane for some distance.

“Later their car had a flat tyre near Sector 94 ‘gaushala’ and they got down to stop another vehicle. Sachin, meanwhile, jumped across into the ‘gaushaala’ to escape,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, a complaint was registered at Sector 39 police station after which an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up, the officer added.

Probe revealed that the assailants and Sachin had a dispute over the leadership of a car union operating from Sector 94 metro station.

On Tuesday, the four accused — Mustaqeem (23), Mohit Awana (24), Deepak (22) and Gaurav (22) — were arrested from Yamuna Pusta Road while they were travelling with illegal firearms and ammunition in a stolen car, the police officer said. At their instance, two more accused, Balendra (32) and Raheesh (24), were arrested for their involvement in the abduction bid, the police said.

Another accused, identified as Pala Pradhan, is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, the police added.

Four stolen cars were impounded from their possession and an illegal firearm along with ammunition seized from them, the police said.