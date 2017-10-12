Aarushi case verdict: Tears and joy in Dasna jail

Lodged in the Dasna Jail for nearly four years, the Talwars heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday after the Allahabad High Court verdict acquitted them. Jail authorities said that the couple were glued to the television till the judgement was reported by news channels.

Asked about their first reaction, jail official Anand Pandey said that the couple broke down first, before regaining their composure. “There was confidence in their eyes. Nupur was reading a holy book in the run-up to the news of the judgement,” Mr. Pandey said.

Jailor Dadhiram Maurya said, “They are very happy and said that they have got justice. We do not know when the copy of the verdict will reach the jail but as soon as we get the copy, we will follow the verdict of the High Court. There was a bit of anxiety and stress as it was a big day, but now they are relaxed.”

Other inmates congratulated the couple, who are lodged in different barracks — Nupur Talwar is in the women’s section and Rajesh Talwar is in Barrack Number 1 of the men’s section.

Treated and taught in jail

Asked about their conduct in jail, Mr. Pandey said both were cooperative and maintained decorum.

“Their conduct was excellent. We never had any complaints against them and found them helpful towards other inmates as well,” he said.

Jail authorities gave them three work options when they were brought here, after being held guilty by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in 2013 — Nupur opted to teach fellow inmates and their children, and Rajesh chose to assist the jail’s medical team, with his wife also chipping in. Initially, the couple used to discharge daily duties from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and were paid ₹40 per day. The couple’s involvement ensured that no inmate had to be sent outside for the treatment of dental problems.

(With inputs from ANI)