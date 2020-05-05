‘Aarogya Setu app is must for Gautam Buddha Nagar’

Thirteen new cases of COVID 19 were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the tally to 192. Of these, 83 are active cases, said Sunil Dohare, District Surveillance officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Responding to reports that not installing the Aarogya Setu app would be punishable under violation of lockdown rules in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Akhilesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), told The Hindu that it was part of the May 3 order on execution of Section 144 in the district after the extension of lockdown till May 17.

“As Gautam Buddh Nagar is a red zone, it is compulsory for smartphone users to install the app, which has been created for the safety of the people.”

When reminded that the Home Ministry’s order was only for users in containment zones, and that for the rest it was only advisable to download the app, Mr. Kumar insisted that as Gautam Buddh Nagar was a red zone, the punitive action would apply to the whole district.

Nine cases in Ghazibad

Meanwhile, nine new cases were recorded in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 104. Out of these, 50 are active cases, N.K. Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad in an official release.