AAP's victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in party-run govt in city: Kejriwal

The AAP's victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in the work done by the party-run government in the city, which includes improvements in schools, hospitals, power and water supply, and roads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
Of the five civic wards where bypolls were held on February 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four and the Congress one.
"The results are indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls. We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean," Mr. Kejriwal said in an address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he reached to celebrate the victory with party workers.
He took a dig at the BJP for failing to open its account in the bypolls, saying, "The zero obtained by the BJP showed people rejected corruption and theft at the MCDs ruled by it and the politics of violence they practised by vandalism at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence and the DJB office." The AAP convener said people wanted a change in the three municipal corporations in Delhi and advised the newly elected councilors to work honestly and with humility.
