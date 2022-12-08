  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

AAP’s trailblazer Bobi: Delhi’s first transgender councillor

December 08, 2022 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bobi, AAP’s newly-elected councillor from Sultanpuri (A)

The Sultanpuri (A) ward has a new face: Aam Aadmi Party’s Bobi, the city’s first transgender councillor. The 38-year-old said she owed her victory — by a margin of nearly 6,000 votes — to the love showered upon her by the area’s residents. Her primary goals as a councillor are to “improve the state of cleanliness in my ward and encourage more residents to get educated. These things need my immediate attention”. Buoyant after her win, Ms. Bobi said she will encourage more people from the transgender community to join politics.

Delhi / election

