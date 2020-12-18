‘AAP’s sympathy for farmers a mere drama’

The Delhi Congress on Thursday said that the AAP government had admitted in the special session of the Delhi Assembly that it had wounded the feelings of the farmers of Delhi by endorsing one of the three anti-farmer Acts passed by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said it was strange that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed remorse without actually withdrawing the notification of endorsing one of the three anti-farmer Acts, which proved that all his ‘sympathy’ for the farmers’ cause was a mere drama.

“Why did it take the Delhi government nearly five months to realise that the anti-farmer Acts of the Modi government favoured a few chosen corporate houses and was detrimental to the interest of the farmers?” Mr. Kumar asked during the special session of the Delhi Assembly that passed a resolution against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre.

The Delhi Congress also said to revive Delhi’s shrinking economy and provide relief to traders, who had to stop running businesses as their units were “illegally” sealed by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the party would be introducing a resolution in the SDMC on December 21.