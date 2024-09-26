ADVERTISEMENT

AAP’s strength falls to 59 in Delhi Assembly; BJP’s to seven

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said in the Assembly House on September 26 that Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Rajendra Pal Gautam submitted their resignation as MLAs

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Assembly speaker Ramniwas Goel | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Three seats held by the AAP and one seat held by the BJP have fallen vacant in the Delhi Assembly, taking the AAP’s strength to 59 and BJP’s to seven in the 70-member Assembly.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said in the Assembly House on Thursday (September 26, 2024) that Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Rajendra Pal Gautam submitted their resignation as MLAs and they have been accepted.

“Raaj Kumar Anand and Kartar Singh Tanwar have been disqualified as members of the Assembly. All these empty seats have been notified and election commission has been informed,” Mr. Goel said.

Both Mr. Anand and Mr. Tanwar were AAP MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year. Mr. Gautam was an AAP MLA and minister, who joined the Congress in September.

Mr. Bidhuri was a BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the Assembly, who got elected as a MP earlier this year.

