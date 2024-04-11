AAP’s ‘Save Constitution’ stir on April 14 

April 11, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders went into a huddle at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence here on Wednesday and decided that the party will observe “Save Constitution, Remove Dictatorship Day” on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Minister’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

The party took the decision after “receiving a message from Mr. Kejriwal”, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after he was remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the CM in his message said the country’s Constitution and democracy are under threat, and directed all party leaders and workers to continue serving the people of Delhi so that they do not face any problem.

Mr. Rai said on April 14, all AAP Ministers, legislators, Rajya Sabha members, party office-bearers and workers across the country will gather and take a pledge to save the Constitution.

The party also engaged in a detailed conversation on the Lok Sabha campaign. Mr. Rai said, “The election campaign is already going on in all States where the party is contesting. We have already launched a campaign in Punjab. The ‘Jail ka jawab Vote se’ drive has been started in Delhi. Our campaign is on in Assam too.”

“Next week, we will sit down and chalk out a detailed plan, including the list of star campaigners,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.