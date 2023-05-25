ADVERTISEMENT

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

May 25, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - New Delhi

Satyendra Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

PTI

Jailed AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was on Thursday, May 25, 2023, admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.

Also read: Jain got ‘preferential treatment’, says court, junks plea for food as per faith

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

