AAP’s Sanjay Singh gets bail after six months in Delhi Excise policy case

April 02, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Sanjay Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year

PTI

The Supreme Court was hearing Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The top court was hearing Mr. Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P.B. Varale told Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to take instructions and apprise it in a post-lunch session of the court on whether further custody of Mr. Singh was required and remarked that he has spent six months in jail. Later, ED told the apex court that it has no objection if the AAP leader is granted bail.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

Mr. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.

Before the high court, Mr. Singh had sought bail on the grounds that he had been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency in the high court had opposed the bail plea and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

