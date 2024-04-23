ADVERTISEMENT

AAP’s rebel candidate withdraws nomination for mayoral elections

April 23, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Three days after announcing his decision to contest the poll for the Deputy Mayor’s post against the party’s official candidate, AAP councillor from Trilokpuri, Narendra Kumar, withdrew his nomination on Monday.

AAP had on April 18 declared its candidates for the upcoming mayoral elections. Mr. Kumar, along with two other AAP councillors, Ravinder Bharadwaj and Narendra Kumar, had filed his nomination for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

AAP, which has publicly backed Ravinder Bharadwaj as its Deputy Mayor candidate, had clarified that the party had fielded two extra candidates as “backups”.

However, a day later, Mr. Kumar announced his candidature for the mayoral elections, scheduled for April 26, decrying the “lack of democracy” in the party.

AAP had termed the development a “deceitful trick of the BJP” to break the party.

Denying any pressure from the party to withdraw his nomination, the Trilokpuri councillor said, “I have withdrawn my nomination on my own. There was no pressure from the party.”

