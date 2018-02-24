AAP’s real face has been revealed: Cong

Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of failing to carry out development, Delhi Congress leader and former Minister Arvinder Singh on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had allowed funds to lapse and will miss the deadline for the revised Budget this year.

Mr. Singh, former president of the Delhi Congress, was speaking at his first press conference since re-joining the Congress last week. He had joined the BJP in April 2017.

On the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Mr. Singh said that the ruling party’s “real face” had been revealed.

Citing data from the Public Works Department’s website, Mr. Singh said that a large amount of funds for education, health and social welfare remained unused as of January this year.

Of the planned budget for 2017-18, only 34% of health funds and 59% of education funds had been used as of January, he added.

Mr. Singh said the AAP government had failed to prepare the revised Budget estimate for 2017-18 — the first time in the history of the Delhi government.

He added that February was coming to an end and there was no word about the Budget for the upcoming financial year.

Referring to Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia’s speech last year, Mr. Singh said that the AAP government’s announcement that it had presented the first-ever Outcome Budget was a lie as the Congress government had done so in 2006.