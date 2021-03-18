AAP’s protest unwarranted, says BJP

New Delhi

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday termed “unnecessary and unjustified” the Aam Aadmi Party’s protest over the amendment to the GNCTD Act since they were undertaken as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

From time to time starting with his January 2014 dharna at Rajpath threatening to boycott Republic Day celebrations, the announcement to cut New Delhi’s water supply in 2015 and the June 2018 dharna within the precincts of the L-G house, the Chief Minister had himself created anarchic situations, he said.

“In all Union Territories with their own assemblies, including J&K and Puducherry, the Lt. Governors have some extra Constitutional rights, therefore to say that Delhi government’s rights are being curtailed is wholly unjustified,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“It is surprising to see Congress protesting on the issue. Between 1998-2013, Congress was in power in Delhi and the Centre but it did not increase any power of the local government as it is demanding today,” he also alleged.