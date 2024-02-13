GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP’s PAC to meet today as talks with Congress drag on 

February 13, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party’s political affairs committee (PAC) will meet on Tuesday to decide its candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, amid talks with the Congress on seat sharing in Delhi remaining inconclusive so far.

According to AAP sources, the party’s highest decision-making body will hold discussions on candidates for Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai on Monday said discussions are still on with the Congress over seat sharing in Delhi, which sends seven members to the Lok Sabha.

Talks between both parties, which are part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, for seats in the Capital have dragged on for over a month now. Leaders of both parties had met on January 12 last time.

While speaking in Punjab during an event on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that people of the city have decided to vote for his party candidates in all seven seats, stoking speculations that both the Congress and AAP may go solo in the Capital.

Earlier, both Opposition alliance partners had decided against a tie-up in Punjab.

The Congress has also maintained that while they are preparing to contest all seven seats, the possibility of an alliance can’t be ruled out. 

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.