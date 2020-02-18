AAP’s PAC to decide where party will fight

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday said the Political Affairs Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, will soon decide which upcoming State Assembly polls AAP will contest.

After winning 62 out of the 70 seats in Delhi, Mr. Rai had said that the party will fight local body elections across the country where the party has a unit and also contest Assembly elections in different States.

“The PAC will meet to decide on which upcoming State elections the party will fight,” Mr. Rai said.

Though Mr. Rai said they have not fixed dates for the PAC meeting, a party insider said it might be held within a week to 10 days.

Explaining the party’s plan of expanding in other States, he said: “We will run a ‘nation-building’ campaign to join volunteers from February 23 to March 23. Our aim is to join 1 crore people through the campaign. Will conduct volunteer meetings in all States and press conferences in all major cities,” he said.

The party had held a meeting of officer-bearers of different States on Sunday to discuss the campaign.