AAP’s mayoral candidate withdraws plea from Supreme Court for time-bound election 

February 03, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Shelly Oberoi in the Supreme Court on Friday withdrew her petition seeking time-bound conduct of the mayoral polls in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Ms. Oberoi, who is the party’s mayoral candidate, appraised a Bench led by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that the elections are scheduled on February 6.

Appearing for her, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi and Shadan Farasat said the purpose of the petition had been served with announcement of the poll date.

On January 6, the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) newly-elected House was adjourned without electing a Mayor due clashes between AAP and BJP councillors over the 10 aldermen — nominated to the civic body by the Lieutenant Governor — being administered the oath first.

The AAP had further alleged that presiding officer Satya Sharma, a BJP councillor, had given the aldermen the right to vote in the Mayor’s election, which is prohibited under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Counsel for the AAP raised the possibility that they would return to the apex court if the aldermen were allowed to vote.

Despite the MCD polls results being declared over 50 days ago, the national capital is yet to see the Mayoral poll with the reconvened House meeting on January 24 being adjourned due to a ruckus, while a third attempt at completing the pending exercises is scheduled to be held on February 6.

Apart from the Mayor’s election, the upcoming House meeting will also see the election to the office of the Deputy Mayor and of six members to the civic body’s standing committee.

The MCD poll results on December 7 saw the AAP secure over 134 seats out of 250, followed by the BJP at 104 seats.

Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs — 13 from the AAP and one from the BJP — nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker, will also vote in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, apart from the elected councillors.