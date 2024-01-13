AAP’s Maliwal, Singh, N.D. Gupta elected to Rajya Sabha

January 13, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

Sanjay Singh, Narain Dass Gupta, and Swati Maliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi on Friday, with no other candidate having filed their nomination before the January 9 deadline.

While AAP retained Mr. Singh and Mr. Narain Dass for a second stint, it picked Ms. Maliwal to replace the incumbent MP Sushil Kumar Gupta, who decided to step down before the end of his term on January 27 and focus on the party’s activities in Haryana.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AAP congratulated the three candidates and posted pictures of them receiving their certificates from returning officer Ashish Kundra.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on X said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to the three leaders of Aam Aadmi Party elected to Rajya Sabha. I am confident that you will strongly raise the issues of the common man in Parliament and fight for the rights of the people of Delhi.”

Celebrating Mr. Singh’s election, his wife Anita, told reporters, “The lion has come out once, he will come out again. When he found out he was elected, he said we will keep fighting and winning, and have faith. This is politics.” Mr. Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last October in the Delhi excise policy, had filed his nomination on January 8 after receiving special permission.

Ms. Maliwal, whose resigned as Delhi Commission for Women chairperson earlier this month, said, “I used to the issues of women on the ground, now I will do it inside the parliament.”

