AAP's Mahesh Khichi elected Delhi Mayor amid Congress boycott

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mahesh Khichi was elected as the next mayor of Delhi on Thursday (November 14, 2024), in a major boost to the national capital’s ruling party ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khichi, a Dalit candidate fielded by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kishan Lal by a wafer-thin margin of three votes. While Mr. Khichi got 133 votes, Mr. Lal secured 130 votes. Two votes were declared invalid.

The eight councillors of the Congress did not participate in the voting process. Congress boycotted the voting process demanding a full term for the Mayor rather than the truncated tenure now on offer.

The polls were delayed from April due to a protracted war of words between the AAP and the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.