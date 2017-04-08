AAP’s lunch bill difficult to digest, says BJP

Ahead of the civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday opened a new front against the Delhi government, alleging that it had splurged public funds on lunches at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence last year that cost ₹13,000 per person.

The Leader of the Opposition, Vijender Gupta, alleged that the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) had spent over ₹11 lakh on two lunch parties organised at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence on February 11 and 12 last year. The parties were attended by 50 and 30 people, respectively.

Mr. Gupta alleged that the catering arrangements were provided by a leading five-star hotel. The permissible limit under financial rules is ₹1,250 per person for hosting a lunch in non-five star hotels, he said.

“No codal formalities were followed before placing the orders. Two bills were raised by the DTTDC for a total amount of ₹11,04,357,” Mr. Gupta said while releasing the copies of the bills at a press conference.

‘Criminal waste’

He further said that the bill for the lunch on February 11 was ₹6,23,605 and the cost per plate was ₹12,472. The price of the same plate rose to ₹16,025 for the lunch organised the next day, he alleged.

“This is a criminal waste of the government exchequer by the Kejriwal government. I urge the Lieutenant-Governor to order an inquiry into this violation,” Mr. Gupta said.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal termed the alleged expenditure “mind-boggling.” “The government is a custodian of public funds entrusted to it by tax payers. But Kejriwal and his party have been misusing these funds for the last two years for its political needs,” Mr. Goyal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, denied the allegations, saying he never cleared the file for the expense which was sent to him. “The so-called food bill was sent to me for clearance a year back, but I never approved them. The files have been with the then L-G Najeeb Jung’s office for the past six months. It seems the L-G’s office has leaked it under pressure from the BJP,” he alleged.

He said files were being leaked to defame the AAP government ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

“I dare them to release the file in which I have clearly made a note refusing to clear payment,” he added.