AAP’s guarantee card a proof of its failures: Goel

The Delhi BJP on Monday said that the ‘guarantee card’ issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was a proof of its failure.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said Mr. Kejriwal had issued a “guarantee card, but who will give the guarantee of his assurances”.

‘Failures of AAP’

“These guarantees are the failures of AAP. Kejriwal did not complete the works which were to be done during the last five years. On the issue of pollution, I challenge the Chief Minister to show any work done...He is giving a guarantee of improving the air quality but who will believe it,” Mr. Goel demanded.

He further said Delhi should have the services of 11,000 buses but out of the 5,000 buses here, over 1,000 are out of service.

“He [Kejriwal] could not procure more than 100 buses during the last five years and admitted that his tenders have failed again and again and even after that he is giving guarantee of providing world-class transport system,” Mr. Goel argued.

The most important issue was that of drinking water in which Mr. Kejriwal had “completely failed”, Mr. Goel said, adding that “'Har Ghar Nal Se Shuddh Jal” was a Central government scheme.

Similarly, the former Delhi BJP chief said basic amenities to be provided in unauthorised colonies or Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan, which is also a Central government scheme but Mr. Kejriwal was “misleading the people” by including these in his guarantees.

“Kejriwal has distributed fake certificates in the name of survey of jhuggies and termed it as Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojna, which is completely false. There has been a manifold increase in the sale of air and water purifiers besides that of mineral water, which show Kejriwal’s failure in these sectors,” Mr. Goel alleged.

“Kejriwal had promised to add 30,000 beds in government hospitals but could not add even 300. There are 400 ventilators in government hospitals out of which 50 do not work. He had promised to open 900 primary health centers but not a single opened...,” he added.