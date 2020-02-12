AAP’s Atishi, Raghav, Dilip expected to have important roles in new government

Aam Aadmi Party senior leaders — Atishi, Raghav Chadha, and Dilip Pandey — who had lost the 2019 Delhi Lok Sabha election and have now won the Assembly polls, are expected to have important roles in the new Delhi government.

Three of them are considered to be very close to the top AAP leadership and Ms. Atishi is the only woman member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) — the highest decision making body of AAP.

Until April 2018, Ms. Atishi was Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s advisor and has been playing a major role in improving education system in the government-run schools.

Ms. Atishi, who holds a master’s degree in Educational Research from Oxford University, in the run up to the election had said she will work to improve the education system in her Kalkaji Assembly constituency and improve basic facilities.

Mr. Chadha said the party will serve the people twice more than before and termed the win as a victory of “Kejriwal model of governance”. Mr. Pandey was AAP’s Delhi convener in the past.