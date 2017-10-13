AAP’s anarchic mindset on view at House session: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Opposition on Thursday alleged that the recently concluded session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly underlined the “anarchist mindset” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi Government.

“Open defiance” of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's message, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta alleged, was a “black chapter” in the history of the Assembly even as a “legally untenable Bill” for the regularisation of teachers was introduced despite High Court orders against doing so.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Gupta alleged, “The AAP government shows no scruples in blindly following an anarchist course of action at the instance of the dictatorial Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It considers itself above administrative, judicial and constitutional institutions. It challenged all of them in the session.”

‘Misguided public’

According to the LOP, the House raised three issues, namely the L-G’s message on Department Related Committees, Bill on regularisation of guest teachers and increase in fare of Metro Rail Corporation.

“The AAP government misguided and misinformed the public on all these issues. It politicised them for its own narrow ends. It negated all three issues in line with its undemocratic and anarchist mind-set. It failed to ensure that the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive stay in their individual sphere,” Mr. Gupta further said.

The august office of the L-G, according to the Opposition, was “openly defied and devalued.” “This is open disobedience of L-G’s orders and hence illegitimate. We strongly condemn the stand taken by the Vidhan Sabha,” Mr. Gupta said.