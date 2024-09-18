AAP’s Amanatullah Khan moves Delhi HC challenging arrest in money laundering case

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as its chairperson. His petition is likely to be listed for hearing later this week.

Mr. Khan was arrested on September 2 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the ED conducted a search at his Okhla residence. A court here subsequently remanded in judicial custody till September 23.

The money laundering case against Mr. Khan stems from an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and three Delhi Police complaints.

The search was conducted in the case related to the “illegal” recruitment of staff and the “illegitimate” gains made by Mr. Khan by “unfairly” leasing Delhi Waqf Board properties during 2018-2022, the ED has claimed.

