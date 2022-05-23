AAP's Amanatullah Khan demands apology from Delhi Police; sends legal notice

Aam Admi Party leader Amanatullah Khan. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

May 23, 2022 04:06 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan has sent a legal notice to the Delhi Police demanding an “unconditional public apology” for allegedly violating his and his family’s “fundamental rights”.

Khan, an MLA from Okhla, was recently arrested during an anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar and had earlier been declared a “bad character” by the Delhi police. He is currently out of jail on bail.

“Delhi Police is constantly targeting me. This time, Delhi Police attacked my right to live with dignity besides defaming my family. Delhi Police is weaving imaginary stories about me without any evidence,” Khan tweeted on Sunday sharing a copy of the notice.

The legal notice sent to Delhi Police Commissioner on Saturday by Khan’s lawyer demanded an “unconditional, written, public apology” to his wife and children allegedly for “brazen infraction” by the force of their fundamental rights.

The notice claimed that Khan, who is also the chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, was “peacefully” protesting against the anti-encroachment drive by South MCD in the interest of the local public on May 12.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document said.

Khan and five others were arrested on the charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty hours after he took part in the protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area.

The drive sparked violent protests and pelting of stones, with many locals alleging that authorities bulldozed legal structures too.