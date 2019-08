AAP’s Alka Lamba to resign from party

AAP’s disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba on Sunday said she has decided to resign from the primary membership of the party and will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

The Chandni Chowk MLA, who has been at odds with the party leadership for some time, said she took the decision after consulting the people of her constituency through a Jan Sabha.

Ms. Lamba said she will soon resign from the primary membership of the party but will continue to be an MLA of the assembly.

On Thursday, Ms. Lamba had told PTI that she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, however, had called her a “chronic attention seeker”.

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from party chief Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of its lawmakers.

Ms. Lamba also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and even refrained from participating in Mr. Kejriwal’s roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

In April, Ms. Lamba engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with Mr. Bhardwaj, who in taunt, had asked her to resign from the party.

She had first hit a rough patch with the AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. Ms. Lamba had raised objections to the party’s resolution.

In December, she said in a tweet that AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Ms. Lamba then added that she was ready to face any punishment because of her actions.

She had won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 Delhi election.