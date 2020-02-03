Delhi

AAP writes to EC demanding campaign ban on U.P. CM

Party also asked the commission to lodge FIR against him for ‘divisive speeches’

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said the party has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s arrest and ban from campaigning in Delhi for his “divisive speeches”.

“It is strange that the EC does not act against Adityanath. He should be banned from campaigning in Delhi and the EC should lodge an FIR against him for his divisive speeches. If the EC does not give time to meet the AAP delegates by 12.00 p.m. tomorrow [Monday], we will protest outside its office,” Mr. Singh said.

He added that the party has attached a clip of Mr. Adityanath’s speeches in the letter to the EC. “The EC can’t remain indifferent to this grave issue. It is the misuse of democratic and constitutional institutions,” Mr. Singh added.

He alleged: “He [Adityanath] is not ready to explain the reason behind the failures of his own government and how the law and order situation in the U.P. is deteriorating. He is not ready to talk about electricity, water, roads, education, and health. He spits venom here and tries to divide the people on communal lines,” Mr. Singh alleged.

