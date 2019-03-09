AAP workers to gherao Congress, BJP offices over statehood issue

The Aam Aadmi Party will gherao the BJP and Congress offices on March 10 and March 11 respectively to “demand an answer from them on their stance on full statehood for Delhi,” AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Mr. Rai said the BJP government had tried to mislead Delhiites by approving only three corridors of the Delhi Metro’s phase-IV and the setting up of a committee to work on giving ownership rights to unauthorised colonies’ residents on Thursday in its last Cabinet meeting before elections.

He said AAP would protest outside the BJP and Congress offices to ask the parties if they believe in full statehood for Delhi. He said he had written to Delhi BJP and Congress leadership last month to ask them their stance on the matter, but had not received replies. If he does not receive a reply by Saturday, the gheraos will take place, he said.

As part of AAP’s campaign for statehood, which will be launched on March 10, the party will use 20 e-rickshaws per constituency to play AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s speech on the issue.