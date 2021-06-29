‘AAP workers attacked BJP men at behest of Sisodia’

New Delhi

Delegation to meet CP soon: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday alleged that AAP cadres had attacked and beaten up BJP workers at the behest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Bidhuri said a BJP delegation would soon meet the Delhi Police Commissioner to urge him to fast-track the investigation. “Deputy CM had gone to Rohtas Nagar to inspect civil work on the construction of a school. The Rohtas Nagar BJP MLA, Jitender Mahajan, had already conveyed to the authorities that they would like to submit a memorandum to Mr. Sisodia,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The memorandum pertained to termination of services of guest teachers and non-payment of salaries to teachers. In addition to this, it was also to be submitted that all the people who had died because of shortage of oxygen should be given ₹10 lakh compensation and government job, the LoP said.

“As soon as Mr. Mahajan made a move to submit a memorandum to Mr. Sisodia, the AAP cadres started misbehaving with BJP workers. Soon, BJP workers were beaten up for no reason,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

Sisodia responds

In response to the incident Mr. Sisodia tweeted: “Today, protesting against the construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar, BJP leaders and goons ransacked the school. Broke my government vehicle, broke the school gate and misbehaved with the women teachers, engineers and workers present inside. Why are the BJP's so annoyed about having a school, studying and writing?”