AAP women’s wing forms human chain

The women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday formed a human chain at ITO in support of protesting farmers.
AAP women’s wing Delhi chief Nirmala Kumari said the three laws passed by the Centre are “anti-farmer” and that the party opposes the Acts.
“Farmers have been sitting at the borders of Delhi for several days. They are requesting the Modi government to listen to their demands, but neither the PM nor Home Minister Amit Shah or any other BJP leader has time to listen to the farmers. We believe that we must stand with the farmers,” she said.
“Why is the BJP government not talking to the farmers? Why does the Modi government not clear its stand on Minimum Support Price? When no farmer of the country demanded such laws, why did the BJP impose these,” asked AAP women’s wing State in-charge Sarita Singh.
