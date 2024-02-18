AAP wins trust vote; will replace BJP at Centre: CM

February 18, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday won a trust vote in the Delhi Assembly, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that his outfit will “liberate” the country from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule at the Centre in 2029 if that party wins the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

He made the statement while alleging that the BJP wants to “crush” AAP as it has emerged as a major challenger to it. He also accused the BJP of a bid to topple his government, which he said necessitated the trust vote to prove that none of the MLAs defected from the party.

This was the third motion of confidence brought by AAP in as many as years, alleging that the BJP wants to engineer defection in the party by offering money to its MLAs.

The BJP had refuted the allegations, lodging a complaint with the police, which had served a notice on the Chief Minister and Finance Minister Atishi, asking them to furnish information substantiating the accusation.

Saturday’s trust vote in the 70-member Delhi Assembly was carried out in the absence of seven of the eight BJP members, who were suspended for repeatedly interrupting the Lieutenant-Governor’s address on Thursday.

The AAP government won the trust vote with the support of 54 of its 62 party MLAs. The Chief Minister told the Assembly that two party MLAs were in jail, two others were unwell, three were out of town, and one was absent due to a wedding in his family.

He said two of his party MLAs disclosed that the BJP had approached them with an “offer” to defect.

“They [BJP] said that Kejriwal is going to be arrested [in excise policy case] and after that they will topple the AAP government,” the CM said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the MLAs told him that the BJP leaders said 21 AAP legislators were in touch and were offered ₹25 crore each.

‘Mired in corruption’

Reacting to the trust vote, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said nine years of the AAP government’s rule were mired in corruption and misgovernance.

“We have seen a series of scandals that have eroded trust and shattered the illusion of clean governance,” he said, alleging that the AAP government was involved in the supply of poor quality medicines at hospitals, carried out expensive renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence and indulged in the excise policy “scam”.

